Hunger grows in Gaza as food aid is cut due to higher costs caused by war in Iran
The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is driving up the cost of food, leading to funding shortfalls and higher expenses for critical food aid in Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is driving up the cost of food, leading to funding shortfalls and higher expenses for critical food aid in Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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