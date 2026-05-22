© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Hunger grows in Gaza as food aid is cut due to higher costs caused by war in Iran

NPR | By Anas Baba
Published May 22, 2026 at 3:46 PM MDT

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is driving up the cost of food, leading to funding shortfalls and higher expenses for critical food aid in Gaza.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate