© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Despite high gas prices, many Idahoans expected on the road this weekend

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published May 22, 2026 at 10:43 AM MDT
Travelers move through heavy traffic.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Travelers move through heavy traffic.

Despite high gas prices Idahoans can expect a large number of travelers on the road and in the sky this memorial day weekend.

As of Monday, a gallon of gas cost on average $4.63 in Idaho, according to AAA. The last time gas prices were this high was in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

AAA's Matthew Conde said while people are experiencing economic tightness, they aren’t really changing their travel plans.

“People still have this mentality of wanting to kind of get even,” Conde said.”‘Revenge travel’ is what it's been called, where people weren't allowed to travel during the pandemic and then now people are seeing it more as this essential thing."

People also planned their trips before the U.S. attacked Iran in February, which continues to drive gas prices up, Conde said.

“We might not see travel demand change until the 4th of July weekend just because for this major holiday, people had already probably booked hotel rooms, made their plane reservations,” Conde said. “However, as we get a little further down the road, if things are still as high as they are today, then there may be some changes.“

In an email on Monday, Conde said the national average is $4.51 per gallon.

“About the same as a week ago, but 46 cents more than a month ago and $1.33 more than a year ago,” he wrote. “Idaho now ranks 14th in the country for the most expensive fuel. California leads the way at $6.15 per gallon, while today’s cheapest average is in Texas at $3.97 per gallon.”

AAA predicts a record 45 million Americans, including 268,000 Idahoans, will be traveling at least 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend.
Tags
Economy Gas PricesMemorial DayTravel
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate