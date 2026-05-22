Despite high gas prices, many Idahoans expected on the road this weekend

Despite high gas prices Idahoans can expect a large number of travelers on the road and in the sky this memorial day weekend.

As of Monday, a gallon of gas cost on average $4.63 in Idaho, according to AAA. The last time gas prices were this high was in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

AAA's Matthew Conde said while people are experiencing economic tightness, they aren’t really changing their travel plans.

“People still have this mentality of wanting to kind of get even,” Conde said.”‘Revenge travel’ is what it's been called, where people weren't allowed to travel during the pandemic and then now people are seeing it more as this essential thing."

People also planned their trips before the U.S. attacked Iran in February, which continues to drive gas prices up, Conde said.

“We might not see travel demand change until the 4th of July weekend just because for this major holiday, people had already probably booked hotel rooms, made their plane reservations,” Conde said. “However, as we get a little further down the road, if things are still as high as they are today, then there may be some changes.“

In an email on Monday, Conde said the national average is $4.51 per gallon.

“About the same as a week ago, but 46 cents more than a month ago and $1.33 more than a year ago,” he wrote. “Idaho now ranks 14th in the country for the most expensive fuel. California leads the way at $6.15 per gallon, while today’s cheapest average is in Texas at $3.97 per gallon.”