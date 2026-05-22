© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Illinois university teaches students how to give items a second life

WGLT | By Ben Howell
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

Americans throws away nearly 1,800 pounds of trash each year. One Illinois University is teaching students recycling skills that will not go to waste.

Copyright 2026 WGLT
Tags
Morning Edition
Ben Howell

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate