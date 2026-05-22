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Rubio arrives in India ahead of Quad talks as U.S. tries to reset strained ties

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published May 22, 2026 at 10:31 PM MDT
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks his plane at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India, Saturday, May 23, 2026.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
Pool AP
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks his plane at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

NEW DELHI — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Saturday ahead of a meeting next week with his counterparts from India, Australia, and Japan, members of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad.

Rubio's first official trip to India comes as Washington seeks to stabilize relations with New Delhi after ties soured over President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which raised duties on several Indian exports.

Much of Rubio's four-day visit, however, will focus on a multi-city tour, along with a gala reception in New Delhi marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

"There's a lot to work on with India, they're a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them so this is an important trip," Rubio said ahead of his visit to India.

Rubio arrived in eastern city of Kolkata early Saturday where he is later scheduled to visit Mother House, the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa. In coming days, he will also visit northern cities of Agra and Jaipur, known for iconic monuments and palaces.

Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador in India, in a social media post said Rubio will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Saturday in New Delhi. "Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!" he said.

He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Sunday.

On Tuesday in New Delhi, Rubio will participate in the ministerial meeting of the Quad that has repeatedly accused China of flexing its military muscles in the South China Sea and aggressively pushing its maritime territorial claims.

Beijing maintains that its military is purely defensive to protect what it says are its sovereign rights and calls the Quad an attempt to contain its economic growth and influence.

After his inauguration in January last year, Rubio's first formal international engagement was meeting with the foreign ministers of the other Quad countries, both jointly and in separate sessions.

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