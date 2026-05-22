© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Texas Senate race: Republican divides and Trump's influence face a critical test

NPR | By Claudia Grisales
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:35 PM MDT

The Texas Senate primary has become a microcosm of the divide among Republicans in the country and a window into President Trump's influence.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate