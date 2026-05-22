Texas Senate race: Republican divides and Trump's influence face a critical test
The Texas Senate primary has become a microcosm of the divide among Republicans in the country and a window into President Trump's influence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Texas Senate primary has become a microcosm of the divide among Republicans in the country and a window into President Trump's influence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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