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Latest updates on the ongoing, rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in north-east DR Congo

NPR | By Emmet Livingstone,
Scott Simon
Published May 23, 2026 at 5:39 AM MDT

In north-east DR Congo, fear is spreading faster than answers as communities confront an Ebola outbreak that went undetected for weeks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Emmet Livingstone
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.

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