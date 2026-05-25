ABC News' Martha Raddatz talks about her new book, 'The Hero Next Door'
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz about her new book, "The Hero Next Door: Stories of Patriotism and Purpose."
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz about her new book, "The Hero Next Door: Stories of Patriotism and Purpose."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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