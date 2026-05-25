'Cemetery citizens' are restoring marginalized burial grounds in Connecticut
There's a volunteer movement to rehab overgrown cemeteries. We visit one in Connecticut, where "cemetery citizens" provide TLC to neglected plots.
Copyright 2026 NPR
There's a volunteer movement to rehab overgrown cemeteries. We visit one in Connecticut, where "cemetery citizens" provide TLC to neglected plots.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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