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'Cemetery citizens' are restoring marginalized burial grounds in Connecticut

NPR | By Meg Dalton
Published May 25, 2026 at 2:02 PM MDT

There's a volunteer movement to rehab overgrown cemeteries. We visit one in Connecticut, where "cemetery citizens" provide TLC to neglected plots.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Meg Dalton

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