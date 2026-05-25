Suspected gunman killed after opening fire near White House identified
Law enforcement officials have released more information about a shooting near the White House on Saturday, including the identity of the alleged gunman.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Law enforcement officials have released more information about a shooting near the White House on Saturday, including the identity of the alleged gunman.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.