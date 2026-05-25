Why Israel is unhappy with the latest U.S. negotiations with Iran
Israeli officials have called the emerging U.S. deal with Iran a "bad" deal, over concerns that it does not force Iran to give up its nuclear program at the start.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israeli officials have called the emerging U.S. deal with Iran a "bad" deal, over concerns that it does not force Iran to give up its nuclear program at the start.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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