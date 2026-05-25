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Why Israel is unhappy with the latest U.S. negotiations with Iran

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published May 25, 2026 at 2:02 PM MDT

Israeli officials have called the emerging U.S. deal with Iran a "bad" deal, over concerns that it does not force Iran to give up its nuclear program at the start.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly

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