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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

He filmed himself doing household tasks — for AI robots

NPR | By Scott Detrow,
Lennon SherburnePatrick Jarenwattananon
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:59 PM MDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Reece Rogers of WIRED about a new wave of data collection marketplaces, where users can sell their videos of everyday tasks to AI developers.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Lennon Sherburne
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

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