He filmed himself doing household tasks — for AI robots
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Reece Rogers of WIRED about a new wave of data collection marketplaces, where users can sell their videos of everyday tasks to AI developers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Reece Rogers of WIRED about a new wave of data collection marketplaces, where users can sell their videos of everyday tasks to AI developers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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