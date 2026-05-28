After Texas Senate primaries, Democrats are fired up about their chances in the fall
Democrats see an opportunity to flip several GOP-held Senate seats this fall, including Texas, where the matchup was officially set this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Democrats see an opportunity to flip several GOP-held Senate seats this fall, including Texas, where the matchup was officially set this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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