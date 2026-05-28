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The possible return of Somali pirates poses a new problem for the shipping industry

NPR | By Jackie Northam
Published May 28, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

As the global economy focuses on the Strait of Hormuz crisis, another shipping crisis looms in the region -- the return of Somali pirates.

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Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam

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