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Trump's proposed gas tax holiday could lead to another big problem for drivers

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published May 28, 2026 at 2:48 AM MDT

President Trump has proposed suspending the federal gas tax to lower the cost at the pump. But that could cost drivers another way -- potholes.

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Stephan Bisaha
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