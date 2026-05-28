Trump's proposed gas tax holiday could lead to another big problem for drivers
President Trump has proposed suspending the federal gas tax to lower the cost at the pump. But that could cost drivers another way -- potholes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump has proposed suspending the federal gas tax to lower the cost at the pump. But that could cost drivers another way -- potholes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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