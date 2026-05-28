U.S. conducts another strike against Iran
U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Iran on Wednesday as President Trump insisted November's midterm elections won't make him rush to make a deal to end the Iran war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Iran on Wednesday as President Trump insisted November's midterm elections won't make him rush to make a deal to end the Iran war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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