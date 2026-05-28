© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

U.S. conducts another strike against Iran

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:44 AM MDT

U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Iran on Wednesday as President Trump insisted November's midterm elections won't make him rush to make a deal to end the Iran war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate