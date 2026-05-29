© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As the war with Iran continues, what is President Trump focused on?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, hosts Peter O’Dowd and Elissa Nadworny discuss the week in politics with journalists Margaret Talev and Astead Herndon, including President Trump’s remarks that he doesn’t care about the midterm elections that are making members of his own party nervous. The White House is focusing on the unpopular war with Iran, Washington, D.C., renovation projects and putting Trump’s image on a commemorative $250 bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate