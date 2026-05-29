Boise State Public Radio wins two Regional Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the 2026 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards winners. Boise State Public Radio has been honored with two awards this year in Region One, which includes Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

The Murrow Awards are the "embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism."

Feature Reporting

Reporter Julie Luchetta explored Boise Art Museum’s exhibit “The Last Supper,” a collection of nearly 1,000 hand-painted plates by artist Julie Green depicting the final meals of death row inmates across the U.S.

Green began the project after reading about an Oklahoma inmate’s final meal in a newspaper clipping in 1999. Over the next two decades, they painted inmates’ meal requests on secondhand ceramic plates in cobalt blue, hoping to humanize people on death row and spark conversations about capital punishment.

“We all have food in common,” Green said in archival audio featured in the exhibit. “This inmate who was just executed is a person who eats and has food requests and certain foods that they like … comfort food.”

Podcast

Host Heath Druzin and Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin take listeners deep into the American West in Howl, a podcast from Boise State Public Radio and Idaho Capital Sun that explores the controversial return of wolves to the Rockies 30 years after their reintroduction. Through immersive reporting in Idaho and Yellowstone National Park, the series follows the clash between conservationists, Indigenous tribes, scientists and ranchers as wolves make a dramatic comeback — and face a growing new threat from politics, hunting and questions over their future survival.