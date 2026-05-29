How primaries are shaping Congress
The Primary used to be just the first step in the electoral process — now the primary has transformed, in many places into the moment when the election is all but decided. It's shaping Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Primary used to be just the first step in the electoral process — now the primary has transformed, in many places into the moment when the election is all but decided. It's shaping Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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