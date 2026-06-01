A painting created by a Holocaust survivor was nearly lost in Colorado
Art created by survivors of the Holocaust is becoming more important as time passes and fewer survivors remain. A significant work was recently rescued.
Copyright 2026 KRCC
Art created by survivors of the Holocaust is becoming more important as time passes and fewer survivors remain. A significant work was recently rescued.
Copyright 2026 KRCC
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