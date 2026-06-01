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After Memorial Day break, Congress returns to D.C. with long to-do list

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
A Martínez
Published June 1, 2026 at 2:47 AM MDT

Congress returns to Washington with a long to-do list, including disentangling immigration enforcement funding from the President's weaponization fund.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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