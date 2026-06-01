After Memorial Day break, Congress returns to D.C. with long to-do list
Congress returns to Washington with a long to-do list, including disentangling immigration enforcement funding from the President's weaponization fund.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Congress returns to Washington with a long to-do list, including disentangling immigration enforcement funding from the President's weaponization fund.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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