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Israel seizes strategic hilltop in Lebanon as U.S.-Iran talks remain in limbo

NPR | By Greg Myre,
A Martínez
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:47 AM MDT

Israel expands its invasion of Lebanon capturing a strategic hilltop as U.S. talks aimed at ending the war with Iran appear to be in limbo.

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Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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