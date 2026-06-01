Israel seizes strategic hilltop in Lebanon as U.S.-Iran talks remain in limbo
Israel expands its invasion of Lebanon capturing a strategic hilltop as U.S. talks aimed at ending the war with Iran appear to be in limbo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israel expands its invasion of Lebanon capturing a strategic hilltop as U.S. talks aimed at ending the war with Iran appear to be in limbo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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