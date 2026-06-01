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Likely Democratic nominee Graham Platner talks about Maine's upcoming Senate race

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published June 1, 2026 at 2:47 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks likely Democratic nominee Graham Platner how he plans to beat incumbent Republican Susan Collins in Maine's Senate race.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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