Likely Democratic nominee Graham Platner talks about Maine's upcoming Senate race
NPR's Leila Fadel asks likely Democratic nominee Graham Platner how he plans to beat incumbent Republican Susan Collins in Maine's Senate race.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel asks likely Democratic nominee Graham Platner how he plans to beat incumbent Republican Susan Collins in Maine's Senate race.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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