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Iranians back online after a government-imposed blackout

NPR | By Arezou Rezvani
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:45 AM MDT

People in Iran are back online after a government-imposed digital blackout that lasted nearly three months. Reconnecting has been bittersweet for many Iranians.

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Arezou Rezvani
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.
See stories by Arezou Rezvani

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