© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden-era human smuggling task force expands under Trump administration changes

NPR | By Ryan Lucas
Published June 3, 2026 at 2:43 PM MDT

The Trump administration has expanded one program launched during the Biden administration: an effort to crack down on human smuggling networks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate