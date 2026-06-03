Biden-era human smuggling task force expands under Trump administration changes
The Trump administration has expanded one program launched during the Biden administration: an effort to crack down on human smuggling networks.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Trump administration has expanded one program launched during the Biden administration: an effort to crack down on human smuggling networks.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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