Water conservation in agriculture could have a significant impact with ongoing drought conditions

Amid a widespread regional drought in the Mountain West, homeowners have been encouraged to save water. But experts say changes in how farmers and ranchers use water might make a bigger impact.

Large portions of the Mountain West states are in "severe" drought, according to the federal government's weekly Drought Monitor map, with pockets that are considered "extreme," even "exceptional.".

Courtesy National Integrated Drought Information System / The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated each Thursday to show the location and intensity of drought across the country, which uses a five-category system, from Abnormally Dry (D0, yellow) conditions to Exceptional Drought (D4, dark red).

Elizabeth Koebele at the University of Nevada in Reno says the agricultural industry uses the lion's share of water. It could realize savings, she says, through strategies like better matching crops to climate conditions.

"If we get 12 cuttings of alfalfa for x amount of water in Arizona, and we get 4 cuttings for x amount of water in Colorado, where are the right places to grow these crops and might there be some kind of broader transitions?" Koebele said.

She said this could be addressed with more innovation and embracing new technologies, like installing agrivoltaics – co-locating solar on farmland to increase the land use and amplify conservation efforts. Koebele believes more multi-use efforts could help the agriculture industry save more water in the long-term.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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