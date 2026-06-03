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Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Study: the number of wildfires is declining while acres burned by them is rising

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published June 3, 2026 at 2:14 PM MDT
A portrait of study lead author and Boise State University PhD student Amirhossein Montazeri
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Study lead author and Boise State University PhD student Amirhossein Montazeri.

Wildfires have been getting bigger and burning more ground in recent decades. But paradoxically, recent data shows fewer fires are being started.

“The most striking finding in our study was that the total number of wildfires has actually gone down, but the amount of land that’s burning … has gone up,” said Amirhossein Montazeri, a PhD student at Boise State University and lead author of a recent article published by the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Specifically, the researchers looked at more than 750,000 wildfires in the West between 1992 and 2020. In the second half of that period, the number of reported wildfires were down by 31%, but acreage burned was up 40%.

Montazeri explained this seeming paradox in two ways: humans account for the majority of wildfire starts, and those fell substantially between the two periods – some 33% – suggesting awareness and prevention campaigns may be working. But at the same time, climate change has led to warmer and drier conditions, which promote rapid fire growth.

The number of large and very large fires, those bigger than 25,000 and 125,000 acres, grew by 63% and 136% respectively over the study period. The number of smaller fires declined, with those under 10 acres falling by 33%.

Another recent paper reported on by the Mountain West News Bureau found that, in addition to growing in size, wildfires are burning more intensely – a trend also driven by human-caused climate change.

Additionally, Montazeri and his team found there are weather and fuel moisture thresholds beyond which fires start and grow quickly. That information, Montazeri argued, could help land managers decide when it’s safe to set prescribed fires and let fires burn – or when aggressive suppression may be in order.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
Tags
Environment MWNBWildfires
Murphy Woodhouse
As Boise State Public Radio's Mountain West News Bureau reporter, I try to leverage my past experience as a wildland firefighter to provide listeners with informed coverage of a number of key issues in wildland fire. I’m especially interested in efforts to improve the famously challenging and dangerous working conditions on the fireline.
See stories by Murphy Woodhouse

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