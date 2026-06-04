Mahmoud Khalil takes deportation case to the Supreme Court
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University grad student and pro-Palestinian activist, as he takes his deportation case to the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University grad student and pro-Palestinian activist, as he takes his deportation case to the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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