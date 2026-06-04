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Trump signs executive order that makes it easier to fire federal employees

NPR | By Andrea Hsu
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:38 AM MDT

President Trump signed an executive order reclassifying 8,000 high-ranking civil servants into at-will employees who can be fired without due process.

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Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
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