Ex-Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino spoke at an international far-right conference
Former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino recently spoke at an international far-right gathering alongside white supremacists and neo-Nazis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino recently spoke at an international far-right gathering alongside white supremacists and neo-Nazis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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