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Ex-Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino spoke at an international far-right conference

NPR | By Huo Jingnan
Published June 5, 2026 at 2:47 PM MDT

Former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino recently spoke at an international far-right gathering alongside white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

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Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan (she/her) is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team.
See stories by Huo Jingnan

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