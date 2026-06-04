Residents try to fly Pride flags around Harrison Boulevard despite ban

A new state law limiting what flags are legal on government property means Pride flags aren’t flying on Harrison Boulevard in Boise this year.

For a decade, the North End neighborhood has been displaying rainbow flags alongside Harrison Boulevard in June for Pride month. But a law passed in 2025 and then amended this year, limits which flags can be displayed on state and municipal properties.

Jordan Hall is a Boise resident and is fighting for representation.

“There’s a clause in the law that says there’s an exception for anything that is considered temporary and that includes parades, assemblies or ceremonies,” said Hall.

Hall asked the city for a temporary permit to allow LGBTQ flags to go up this month, which he says would comply with state law.

“It doesn’t totally eliminate all free speech in spaces and in cities. It just limits what they define as permanent versus temporary,” Hall added.

The city denied his permit request. It said he could wrap the trees in rainbow ribbons instead.

For Hall, the ban reminds him of the countless times the flags have been vandalized in the past years.

“I feel the same exact emotions today; we’re allowing those flags to be taken down and I’m going to do everything I can, even if it’s beyond the month of June,” Hall said. "Even if it's just one day in June, I will fight.”

A group of North End neighbors created a GoFundMe where they are fundraising to continue to hand out rainbow banners, flags and yard signs for community members.

In a social media post on Facebook, District 6 City Council member Jimmy Hallyburton called on his followers to stand in solidarity with North End Pride.

“This legislation is making them feel like they don’t exist, so it’s important for the city of Boise and for our neighbors and our community to make sure they know they are welcome here,” said Hallyburton in the video.

The Idaho Statesman first reported this story.