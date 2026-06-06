Trump travels to Wisconsin for an agriculture roundtable
President Trump headed to Wisconsin hoping to reassure farmers his agenda is working for them despite high gas prices and other hurdles thanks to the war in Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump headed to Wisconsin hoping to reassure farmers his agenda is working for them despite high gas prices and other hurdles thanks to the war in Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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