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Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

“No One’s Coming” by Kevin Hazzard

By Bob Kustra
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:36 PM MDT

In July 2014, two American medical volunteers who joined the fight against the deadliest Ebola outbreak in world history were infected. The virus kills in just over a week and they were trapped in a hot zone with the clock ticking.

In his latest book, No One’s Coming: The Rogue Heroes Our Government Turns to When There’s Nowhere Else to Turn, journalist Kevin Hazzard tells the thrilling true story of an international rescue operation, with selfless heroes on both sides of the Atlantic.

Kevin Hazzard is a journalist, TV writer, and former paramedic. He is the author of A Thousand Naked Strangers and American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America's First Paramedics. He now writes for film/TV, with work produced by Hulu, CBS, ABC, and Universal.

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