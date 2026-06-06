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Week in Politics: Pushback to Trump's agenda on foreign policy, immigration, ballroom

NPR | By Eyder Peralta,
Ron ElvingMelissa Gray
Published June 6, 2026 at 5:41 AM MDT

President Trump faced some pushback to his agenda and policies this week from both the courts and Republican lawmakers in Congress.

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Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
Melissa Gray
Melissa Gray is a senior producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Melissa Gray

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