Week in Politics: Pushback to Trump's agenda on foreign policy, immigration, ballroom
President Trump faced some pushback to his agenda and policies this week from both the courts and Republican lawmakers in Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump faced some pushback to his agenda and policies this week from both the courts and Republican lawmakers in Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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