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One woman's moment of connection with another patient in a psychiatric unit

NPR
Published June 8, 2026 at 2:28 PM MDT

On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, one woman shares a moment of connection she experienced with another patient in a psychiatric unit.

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