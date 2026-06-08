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Retaliatory strikes between Israel and Iran risk pulling region back into war

NPR | By Jane Arraf,
A Martínez
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:44 AM MDT

Israel and Iran exchanged fire early Monday, escalating tensions and raising fears the conflict could pull the region back into a full-scale war.

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Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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