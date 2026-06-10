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World Cup fever sweeps Canada, but will it last beyond kickoff?

NPR | By Sheena Rossiter
Published June 10, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

World Cup fever is hitting Canada ahead of kickoff Thursday. With soaring ticket prices and growing questions off the pitch, will passion for the game last?

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Sheena Rossiter

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