© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jury hears opening statements in Palisades Fire trial

NPR | By Steve Futterman
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:47 AM MDT

The trial for the man accused of starting the Palisades Fire is underway. The jury heard vastly different accounts of what happened during opening statements Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Steve Futterman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate