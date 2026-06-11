Jury hears opening statements in Palisades Fire trial
The trial for the man accused of starting the Palisades Fire is underway. The jury heard vastly different accounts of what happened during opening statements Wednesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The trial for the man accused of starting the Palisades Fire is underway. The jury heard vastly different accounts of what happened during opening statements Wednesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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