Kennedy Center appeals judge's ruling to remove Trump's name
Friday is a deadline for the Kennedy Center to remove President Trump's name from all of its branding, including the marble front of its building in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Friday is a deadline for the Kennedy Center to remove President Trump's name from all of its branding, including the marble front of its building in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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