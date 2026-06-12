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Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Severe drought shrinks habitat for Mountain West deer, bears and cougars, study finds

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published June 12, 2026 at 11:26 AM MDT
This is an image of a small mule grazing on dark green grasses during the daytime.
Jonathan D. Mallory
/
BLM Utah
Mule deer in Utah grazing on public lands.

Severe drought is shrinking the places many Western animals depend on for food, water and shelter, and the effects may be strongest for predators, according to new research.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Michigan and published this month in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, analyzed decades of wildlife tracking data collected by state agencies across the Mountain West.

Researchers examined the movements and habitat use of mule deer, black bears and cougars. They found that severe drought reduced the amount of high-quality habitat available to all three species.

“And it seems like the effect of drought on habitat is actually worse the higher up the food chain that you go," said Neil Carter, an associate professor at the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability and the study's lead author.

During severe drought conditions, the amount of highly preferred habitat declined by about 10% for mule deer, 14% for black bears and 18% for cougars.

"Cougars lost nearly twice as much suitable habitat as mule deer during those drought years," Carter said.

The findings suggest drought's effects can ripple through entire ecosystems. As vegetation dries out and forage becomes less abundant, herbivores such as mule deer have fewer options for food and water. Those changes can then affect predators that depend on them.

The study also found severe drought can have significant consequences for mule deer populations. During the most extreme drought periods, fawn recruitment — a measure of how many young deer survive and join the population — dropped by more than one-third.

"That's population-level concern," Carter said. "That's alarm-bell-level concern for thinking about the trajectories for deer."

Carter said the project relied on thousands of collared animals and extensive collaboration among wildlife managers and scientists. The findings arrive as much of the West continues to grapple with rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and increasing pressure on water resources.

Carter said the results could help wildlife managers better prepare for future droughts by identifying and protecting the habitats animals rely on most when conditions become harsh.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between KUNR, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel

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