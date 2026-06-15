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U.K. announces social media bad for children under 16

NPR | By Fatima Al-Kassab
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:37 PM MDT

The UK government has announced it will ban social media for all children under 16. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "giving children their childhood back."

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All Things Considered
Fatima Al-Kassab
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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