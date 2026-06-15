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Boise State Public Radio wins two PMJA awards for 2025 reporting

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published June 15, 2026 at 10:22 AM MDT
PMJA

Boise State Public Radio News took home two awards at the national Public Media Journalists Association's (PMJA) annual contest.

"These awards reflect the extraordinary commitment of public media journalists to serving their communities, even as the industry navigates a challenging environment," said Christine Paige Diers, PMJA Executive Director. "From covering the human impacts of federal policy shifts to documenting environmental change and celebrating local culture, the work recognized this year demonstrates why local public media matters."

Climate/Environment Feature - Div B

2nd Place: In ‘The Incineration Project,’ local artist tells story of ‘destruction and renewal’

Julie Luchetta introduced us to glass and metal artist Susan Madacsi and her body of work titled The Incineration Project. As part of the project, Madacsi collected wildflowers, leaves and sagebrush that grow after wildfires and presses them between glass, which she then fires in a kiln. In the incineration process, the organic material releases gas, creating a bubble between the layers.

“Wildfires, I would hope, remind us of that, that our time is limited here and you just get a moment,” Madacsi said.

Incineration wildfire encased in a round foggy cameo framed in barbed wire.
Climate/Environment Feature

In ‘The Incineration Project,’ local artist tells story of ‘destruction and renewal’

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Narrative/Reduced Program - Div B

1st Place: Howl

Host Heath Druzin and Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin take listeners deep into the American West in Howl, a podcast from Boise State Public Radio and Idaho Capital Sun that explores the controversial return of wolves to the Rockies 30 years after their reintroduction. Through immersive reporting in Idaho and Yellowstone National Park, the series follows the clash between conservationists, Indigenous tribes, scientists and ranchers as wolves make a dramatic comeback — and face a growing new threat from politics, hunting and questions over their future survival.

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Howl

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