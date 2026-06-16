Israel's ambassador to the U.S. talks about initial peace deal to end war
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Israel's ambassador to the U.S. Michael Leiter about the peace deal the Trump administration says it's made with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Israel's ambassador to the U.S. Michael Leiter about the peace deal the Trump administration says it's made with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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