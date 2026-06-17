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Luigi Mangione to appear in court for pretrial hearing Wednesday

NPR | By Brian Mann,
A Martínez
Published June 17, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

Luigi Mangione faces state and federal trials for the 2024 murder of an insurance company executive. A key pretrial hearing in state court will be held Wednesday.

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Morning Edition
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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