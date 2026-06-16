City of Nampa swears in new mayor

Darl Bruner is Nampa’s new mayor. He was sworn in Monday night after nearly three months of debate and failed votes at Nampa city council meetings.

Standing with his family at the swearing-in ceremony at city hall, Bruner gave a short speech honoring the late mayor Rick Hogaboam.

“Mayor Rick Hogaboam is not going to be replaced, but we're going to follow his path to our best ability,” said Bruner.

Hogaboam was sworn in as mayor in January but died from a medical emergency just two months later. Bruner endorsed Hogaboam’s mayoral campaign in 2025.

“I have been so impressed this last week, meaning with some folks I somewhat knew, but others I didn't know at all, and directors and, of course, the police department and so on. This city is in good hands,” said Bruner.

Bruner was one of three candidates under consideration in a selection process that saw nearly three months of city council meetings and multiple failed votes. Nampa City Council president David Bills said the process was “a tough road for everybody.”

“We're grateful to get to this point. Whether we fully agree, we have to agree to disagree, and we've got to keep our dialogue moving forward,” said Bruner.