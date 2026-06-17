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What we know about the initial agreement between the U.S. and Iran to end the war

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Leila Fadel
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:53 AM MDT

Vice President JD Vance will head to Switzerland to sign the preliminary deal between the U.S. and Iran, but key details remain unclear.

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Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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