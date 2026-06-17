What we know about the initial agreement between the U.S. and Iran to end the war
Vice President JD Vance will head to Switzerland to sign the preliminary deal between the U.S. and Iran, but key details remain unclear.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Vice President JD Vance will head to Switzerland to sign the preliminary deal between the U.S. and Iran, but key details remain unclear.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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