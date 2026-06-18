In 'Toy Story 5,' tech has come to play
Three decades after Woody, Buzz Lightyear and pals debuted in Hollywood's first fully computer-animated feature, Pixar brings the whole gang back for a new adventure in Toy Story 5.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Three decades after Woody, Buzz Lightyear and pals debuted in Hollywood's first fully computer-animated feature, Pixar brings the whole gang back for a new adventure in Toy Story 5.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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