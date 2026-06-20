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Butterflies may hold clues to longer lives

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
Pien HuangJanaya Williams
Published June 20, 2026 at 3:51 PM MDT

Why do some butterflies live for months while others survive only weeks? Tufts University researcher Jessica Foley explains what Heliconius butterflies can teach us about aging.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
See stories by Pien Huang
Janaya Williams

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