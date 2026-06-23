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Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Understanding Nimíipuu seasonal rounds amid a changing climate

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:36 PM MDT
The Heart of the Monster Nez Perce National Historic Park is seen along the Clearwater River in Idaho.
Daniel Spaulding / Mountain West News Bureau
The Heart of the Monster Nez Perce National Historic Park is seen along the Clearwater River in Idaho.

The Nimíipuu creation story begins at what is now Heart of the Monster Nez Perce National Historic Park along the Clearwater River in Idaho. Stella Sammaripa, a Nimíipuu language teacher, and Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spent an afternoon next to the river talking about the connections among language, culture, and land.

“Each month isn't necessarily a month,” Sammaripa said. “It's a time we would gather or a time we would gather a plant or an animal, hunting and fishing, or medicines. And during our seasons, we moved with those seasons.”
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Our Living Lands
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

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