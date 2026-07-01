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This historian wants to shatter the myth of the Old West

CPR News | By Ryan Warner
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:11 PM MDT

Megan Kate Nelson, author of The Westerners wants to shatter the myth of the frontier, one of white easterners coming west in covered wagons with a nuclear family.

Copyright 2026 CPR News
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All Things Considered
Ryan Warner

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