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June gloom for the job market as employers add just 57,000 jobs

NPR | By Scott Horsley
Published July 2, 2026 at 2:44 PM MDT

U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected last month. The unemployment rate fell, but only because a large number of people stopped looking for work.

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Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.

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