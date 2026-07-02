June gloom for the job market as employers add just 57,000 jobs
U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected last month. The unemployment rate fell, but only because a large number of people stopped looking for work.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected last month. The unemployment rate fell, but only because a large number of people stopped looking for work.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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